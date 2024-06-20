Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,197,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $67,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,453. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

