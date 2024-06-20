Perpetual Ltd Grows Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LNW traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.