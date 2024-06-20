Perpetual Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock remained flat at $70.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,660,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

