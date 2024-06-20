Perpetual Ltd Has $145.85 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,109 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.34% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $145,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,368. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

