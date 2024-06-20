Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

