Perpetual Ltd Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 157.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Intel by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 25,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,776,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,977,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

