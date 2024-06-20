Perpetual Ltd Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after buying an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after buying an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after buying an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %
WFC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,985,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,971,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.