Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,404 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140,184 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $522.95. 5,750,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $234.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.69. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.