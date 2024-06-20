Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,022 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 9,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.16. 2,236,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day moving average is $195.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

