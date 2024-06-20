Perpetual Ltd Sells 227 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 757.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.24. 14,174,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,085,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

