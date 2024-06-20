Perpetual Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,216 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 3.8% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $389,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,743,000 after acquiring an additional 347,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $442.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.22. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

