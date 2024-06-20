Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Acquires C$27,588.00 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,588.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PRQ traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,648. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRQ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRQ

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.