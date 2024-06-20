PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 17,555,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,680,945. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

