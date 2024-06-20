Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.5 %

PSX traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,418. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

