Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,222. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

