Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Stock analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 2.3 %

PPC opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 328,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,770 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.