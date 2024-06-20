Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.07. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 64,210 shares traded.

PNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$374.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

