Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.14. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 6,718 shares traded.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile
Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Oil and Gas
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.