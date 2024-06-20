Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $522.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $448.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $520.68.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $377.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

