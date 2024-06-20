Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.38 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $40.38 million and approximately $63,799.86 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

