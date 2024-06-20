Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $40.38 million and $63,057.25 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.