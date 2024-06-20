Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.40

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $5.08. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,455,536 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 220,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.