Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

