Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 1,767,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,183,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.