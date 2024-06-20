Polianta Ltd Acquires 10,600 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 4,600,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

