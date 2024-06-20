Polianta Ltd Buys 500 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.80. 1,262,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.06. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

