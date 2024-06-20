Polianta Ltd Has $6.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,177. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

