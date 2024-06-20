Polianta Ltd Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 910.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 32,296,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,988,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

