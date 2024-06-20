Polianta Ltd Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. EQT comprises approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in EQT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 6,157,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile



EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

