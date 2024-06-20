Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 159,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.58.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

