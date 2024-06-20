Polianta Ltd Purchases New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,075 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 50.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Unity Software by 82.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Unity Software by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,017,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,054. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

