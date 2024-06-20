Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124,588.79

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Portal (IOU) has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

