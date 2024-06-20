Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.25 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a PE ratio of 132.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 960.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 28,526 shares of company stock worth $385,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

