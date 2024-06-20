PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in PPG Industries by 641.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

