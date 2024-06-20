Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0.5%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $167.39 and last traded at $167.68. Approximately 1,282,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,445,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $3,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,274,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,452,000 after buying an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

