ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.69. 477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 4.01% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

