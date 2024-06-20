ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.52

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 7240667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

