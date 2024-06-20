ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.73. 372,447 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

