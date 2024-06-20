ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.79. 2,428,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,507,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 357.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

