Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ATI in a research note issued on Sunday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ATI’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get ATI alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATI. Barclays raised their price objective on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. ATI has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ATI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ATI by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

