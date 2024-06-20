Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

