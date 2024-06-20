QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 0.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,144,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,094,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

