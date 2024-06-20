Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.69

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and traded as high as $19.60. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 133.71% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.84 million for the quarter.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

