Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $6.15. Ranpak shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 172,463 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ranpak Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $542.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ranpak by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 467,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,773 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Further Reading

