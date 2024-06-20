Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Raymond James by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after purchasing an additional 174,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,737,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,828. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

