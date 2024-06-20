Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.22. Reading International shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 144,112 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,408 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

