Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

O traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 4,460,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

