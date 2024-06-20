Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Trading Up 3.3%

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 265,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Red Moon Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.21 million and a PE ratio of -36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.
About Red Moon Resources
Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.
