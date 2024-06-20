ReddCoin Price Down 52.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $45.36 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00114464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008888 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

