ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.40 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $0.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

